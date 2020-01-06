Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern win big
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix won the Golden Globes for the best actor in a motion picture - drama for his performance in Joker while Brad Pitt walked away with the best-supporting actor trophy for his performance of a gruff stuntman in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood at the 77th Golden Globes Awards.
Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian Cox, 'Succession' (HBO). Best Actress TV — Drama Olivia Colman, 'The Crown' (Netflix). Best Actor TV —...
From Joey King getting hit in the head by Patricia Arquette's Globe, to Martha Stewart and Snopp Dogg partying together, the Golden Globes official after show hosts Kristin Dos Santos and Chris Gardner..
Brad Pitt just won the 2020 Golden Globe for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and if you watched his acceptance speech, you could see his ex wife... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online •Sify
Ricky Gervais wasn't the only one calling people out at the Golden Globes.
Winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his portrayal... SFGate Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Sify
