Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern win big

Mid-Day Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix won the Golden Globes for the best actor in a motion picture - drama for his performance in Joker while Brad Pitt walked away with the best-supporting actor trophy for his performance of a gruff stuntman in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood at the 77th Golden Globes Awards.

The Golden Globes, which...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards 01:15

 Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian Cox, 'Succession' (HBO). Best Actress TV — Drama Olivia Colman, 'The Crown' (Netflix). Best Actor TV —...

Golden Globes 2020: The Wildest Moments That Went Down After the Show [Video]Golden Globes 2020: The Wildest Moments That Went Down After the Show

From Joey King getting hit in the head by Patricia Arquette's Globe, to Martha Stewart and Snopp Dogg partying together, the Golden Globes official after show hosts Kristin Dos Santos and Chris Gardner..

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 04:40

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes [Video]‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes. The Joker star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. During his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38


Jennifer Aniston's Reaction to Brad Pitt's Dating Joke Caught on Camera During His Golden Globes 2020 Speech!

Brad Pitt just won the 2020 Golden Globe for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and if you watched his acceptance speech, you could see his ex wife...
Just Jared

2020 Golden Globes: Here's what Joaquin Phoenix said in his bleeped acceptance speech for 'Joker'

Ricky Gervais wasn't the only one calling people out at the Golden Globes. Winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his portrayal...
SFGate

Tweets about this

mosenjo

Mose Njo ✍️ Joaquin Phoenix Drops Multiple F-Bombs in Golden Globes Speech, Blasts Hollywood Hypocrisy https://t.co/uuIe0sB9qP 4 seconds ago

JoaqnRivPhoenix

River&KeanuReeves💕Congrats to Joaquin Phoenix!🃏 RT @Variety: Joaquin Phoenix says this is the first time he's ever eaten at the #GoldenGlobes and commends the HFPA for going vegan: "It wa… 2 minutes ago

JoaqnRivPhoenix

River&KeanuReeves💕Congrats to Joaquin Phoenix!🃏 RT @Variety: Joaquin Phoenix suggested that the #GoldenGlobes go vegan, and played a key role in persuading them to make the switch https:/… 3 minutes ago

luciaf065

Lucia FriedmanⓋ RT @VeganAri: “According to Variety, that’s because Joaquin himself made that all-vegan awards show happen. According to them, the actor re… 4 minutes ago

TheThosw

Thosw This is really strange, but I’m watching Joaquin Phoenix at the Golden Globes and he’s reminding me of Gil Hova. 6 minutes ago

mheiven

mhetotzkie Worth it! ❤️ https://t.co/vsicrr3YEj 7 minutes ago

JesterHyhuahua

Jester Hyhuahua RT @angeIphoenix: all the other actors jumping joaquin phoenix at the golden globes afterparty because he said they need to stop using priv… 8 minutes ago

DeVinSimmons

Devin Simmons RT @screenrant: Watch Joaquin Phoenix’s Full, Uncensored #Joker Speech at the #GoldenGlobes: https://t.co/zEjiDCYPqr https://t.co/66pr42CKq3 8 minutes ago

