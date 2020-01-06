Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Golden Globe 2020: Succession wins Best Drama TV series

Mid-Day Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
American satirical drama 'Succession' just won big at the 77th Golden Globes taking away the award for the best television drama on Sunday. The comedy-drama left other biggies like 'Big Little Lies', 'The Morning Show', 'Killing Eve' and Netflix's 'The Crown' trailing behind. 'Succession' received a total of three nominations at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR Events - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Succession' Cast Talks Best Drama Series Win | Golden Globes 2020

'Succession' Cast Talks Best Drama Series Win | Golden Globes 2020 03:29

 'Succession' won best drama series and best actor in a drama series for Brian Cox at the 2020 Golden Globes.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes [Video]‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes. The Joker star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. During his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe [Video]Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe

Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe The actress scooped the statuette for 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy' for her performance in 'The Farewell', and was overjoyed to be at the event..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Chernobyl' grabs eyeballs with two awards at 2020 Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Beating Netflix miniseries 'Unbelievable', period drama 'Chernobyl' won the 2020 Golden Globe Award in the Best Television...
Sify Also reported by •Zee NewsE! OnlineMid-Day

'Succession' wins Golden Globe for Best Drama TV series

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): American satirical drama 'Succession' just won big at the 77th Golden Globes taking away the award for the best television...
Sify Also reported by •E! OnlineZee News

Tweets about this

moughthere

MissCrayon 🌊🇺🇸 RT @NYDailyNews: Brian Cox won a Golden Globe for his role in HBO’s “Succession" and revealed Rupert Murdoch’s son-in-law recently asked hi… 11 minutes ago

superbucks2050

KEE Deadline is Dead Wrong-- Golden Globes TV Review: Ricky Gervais’ Return Flounders On Night Of Big Wins For ‘1917’,… https://t.co/lM2KpozT9s 4 hours ago

Foxtel

Foxtel Congratulations to Succession, Chernobyl, The Act and Fosse/Verdon on their 2020 Golden Globe wins! Watch award-wi… https://t.co/HCq4b7imhm 6 hours ago

McBuddah

Hamish Mackintosh 'I just never thought this would ever happen to me': Dundonian Brian Cox wins Golden Globe go… https://t.co/mCnLQCERov via @thecourieruk 7 hours ago

PinarelloFish

PaulGamba @heraldscotland Well there you are, The Herald or The Courier.....who would have thought it ? https://t.co/SlEyyfnacE 8 hours ago

HotStumbles

Whats Hot on Stumble 'Succession' Wins Golden Globe For Best TV Drama https://t.co/NoKJZFgmW9 https://t.co/UlqPpS6MU1 9 hours ago

DesperateGossip

Marco Antonio Succession wins Golden Globe, joins Grey’s Anatomy with this stat - GoldDerby https://t.co/opuSprkrfW 9 hours ago

tvgrapevine

Official_TVGrapevine HBO took home four Golden Globes last night during NBC’s telecast of the awards show. Here are their wins in case y… https://t.co/5oszQDG2Ua 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.