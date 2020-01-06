Golden Globes 2020: Parasite makes history, wins Best Foreign-Language Film
Monday, 6 January 2020 () The South Korean thriller Parasite took the coveted Golden Globe home by winning the award for the best foreign-language film. Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' has been making the right noise among moviegoers. Their predictions don't seem to have gone wrong after all.
Bong, who used a translator to deliver his acceptance speech said,...
Olivia Colman reacts to winning the 2020 Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown. She joined other British winners Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John in being honoured at the 77th Golden Globes.
Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe The actress scooped the statuette for 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy' for her performance in 'The Farewell', and was overjoyed to be at the event..
Bringing its total award tally to two, 'Fleabag' won the award for the best television series in comedy genre at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) It was a big and surprising win for Sam Mendes at the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony with the director picking Golden Globe for best...
