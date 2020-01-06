Global  

Golden Globes 2020: Parasite makes history, wins Best Foreign-Language Film

Mid-Day Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The South Korean thriller Parasite took the coveted Golden Globe home by winning the award for the best foreign-language film. Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' has been making the right noise among moviegoers. Their predictions don't seem to have gone wrong after all.

Bong, who used a translator to deliver his acceptance speech said,...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama

Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama 00:44

 Olivia Colman reacts to winning the 2020 Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown. She joined other British winners Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John in being honoured at the 77th Golden Globes.

