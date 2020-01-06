Global  

Fleabag wins Best Comedy Television Series award at Golden Globes 2020

Mid-Day Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Bringing its total award tally to two, 'Fleabag' won the award for the best television series in comedy genre at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The Amazon Prime based comedy series surpassed other widely acclaimed shows like 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'The Politician', 'The Kominsky Method' and 'Barry'. The lead actor...
News video: Michelle Williams On Best Actress in a Limited Series For 'Fosse/Verdon' | Golden Globes

Michelle Williams On Best Actress in a Limited Series For 'Fosse/Verdon' | Golden Globes 05:09

 Williams won a Golden Globe for her leading role in 'Fosse/Verdon.'

