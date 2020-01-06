Global  

Golden Globes 2020: Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wins Best Screenplay

Mid-Day Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Edging out all the other competitors from the category of Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture, Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' bagged the award at Golden Globes on Sunday.

The film faced tough competition from much-acclaimed movies like 'Marriage Story', 'Parasite', 'The Two Popes' and 'The...
