Golden Globes 2020: Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wins Best Screenplay
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Edging out all the other competitors from the category of Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture, Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' bagged the award at Golden Globes on Sunday.
The film faced tough competition from much-acclaimed movies like 'Marriage Story', 'Parasite', 'The Two Popes' and 'The...
Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...
The Golden Globes is a night when the most critically acclaimed actors and actresses of the year prepare to receive accolades. It's also a night to steal the spotlight with amazing outfits! Tune in as..
From Joey King getting hit in the head by Patricia Arquette's Globe, to Martha Stewart and Snopp Dogg partying together, the Golden Globes official after show hosts Kristin Dos Santos and Chris Gardner..
Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sam Mendes won awards at Sunday's Golden Globes, but they were all upstaged by... CTV News Also reported by •E! Online •USATODAY.com
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston make separate exits out of the Sunset Tower Hotel on Sunday night (January 5) in West Hollywood, Calif. The formerly married stars... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online
Tweets about this
LAT Entertainment Meryl Streep shook her head. Eddie Murphy refused to smile. Quentin Tarantino looked more disturbed than usual. https://t.co/hlHiQU4V7o 3 minutes ago
Orriana✨ Which films prevailed at the 77th edition of the Golden Globe awards?
It was movies about show business.
Quentin… https://t.co/qklVK1XiVC 23 minutes ago