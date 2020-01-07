Joey King Reveals How Patricia Arquette Gave Her That Bruise at Golden Globes 2020

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Joey King suffered a bruise on her forehead at the 2020 Golden Globes and now she’s revealing exactly what happened! The 20-year-old The Act actress took to social media to show off the bruise and she said her co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally hit her in the head with her Golden Globe. “Patricia and I were [...] 👓 View full article

