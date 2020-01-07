Global  

Joey King Reveals How Patricia Arquette Gave Her That Bruise at Golden Globes 2020

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Joey King suffered a bruise on her forehead at the 2020 Golden Globes and now she’s revealing exactly what happened! The 20-year-old The Act actress took to social media to show off the bruise and she said her co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally hit her in the head with her Golden Globe. “Patricia and I were [...]
News video: Hunter King and Joey King 7th Annual

Hunter King and Joey King 7th Annual "Gold Meets Golden" Red Carpet Fashion 03:00

 http://www.maximotv.com || 4K broll footage: Sisters Hunter Haley King and Joey King on the red carpet at the 7th annual “Gold Meets Golden” held at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills, California USA on January 4, 2020 || "This video without logo/watermark is available for...

Golden Globes 2020: The Wildest Moments That Went Down After the Show [Video]Golden Globes 2020: The Wildest Moments That Went Down After the Show

From Joey King getting hit in the head by Patricia Arquette's Globe, to Martha Stewart and Snopp Dogg partying together, the Golden Globes official after show hosts Kristin Dos Santos and Chris Gardner..

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes [Video]‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes. The Joker star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. During his..

Joey King Got Hit In The Head With Patricia Arquette's Golden Globes Award!

Joey King has quite a bump on her head and she got it in the funniest way. The 20-year-old actress shared the story with her fans on social media this morning,...
Just Jared Jr

Joey King & Sister Hunter Attend Parties During Golden Globes Weekend!

Joey King is having a blast this weekend! The 20-year-old The Act actress and older sister Hunter King celebrated the upcoming 2020 Golden Globes by attending a...
Just Jared

