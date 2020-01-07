Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Reaction to Cameron Diaz Baby News
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her thoughts about friend Cameron Diaz‘s baby news! The 47-year-old actress and her husband Benji Madden welcomed a baby girl named Raddix, right before the New Year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow “We’re very, very excited. She’s going to be the best,” Gwyneth told ET while attending [...]
