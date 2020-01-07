Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Reaction to Cameron Diaz Baby News

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her thoughts about friend Cameron Diaz‘s baby news! The 47-year-old actress and her husband Benji Madden welcomed a baby girl named Raddix, right before the New Year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow “We’re very, very excited. She’s going to be the best,” Gwyneth told ET while attending [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Cameron Diaz welcomes first child

Cameron Diaz welcomes first child 01:28

 Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Raddix Madden.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer [Video]the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow - Trailer - Netflix the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow is a six-episode series, guiding the deeply inquisitive viewer in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:19Published

Catching Up with Utah's 'Millennium Baby' 20 Years Later [Video]Catching Up with Utah's 'Millennium Baby' 20 Years Later

20 years later, the first Y2K baby for the State of Utah is reflecting on the past two decades.

Credit: KSTU     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's New Life at Home With Baby Raddix

To kick off the year, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden shared some amazing news with fans. On Friday, Jan. 3, the couple announced on Instagram that they had...
E! Online Also reported by •USATODAY.comSifyJust JaredSeattle Times

Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop Lab' Poster Is Going Viral - See Why!

The Goop Lab poster for Gwyneth Paltrow‘s brand new Netflix series debuted earlier today and…it’s causing some big reactions on Twitter! As you’ll see,...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.