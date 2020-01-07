Salma Hayek Flies to NYC After a Revealing Globes Appearance!

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Salma Hayek makes her way through the airport after arriving in town on Monday evening (January 6) in New York City. The 53-year-old Like a Boss actress flew to the Big Apple after appearing at the Golden Globes one night earlier. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Salma Hayek Salma trended on social media [...] 👓 View full article

