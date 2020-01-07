Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Salma Hayek Flies to NYC After a Revealing Globes Appearance!

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Salma Hayek makes her way through the airport after arriving in town on Monday evening (January 6) in New York City. The 53-year-old Like a Boss actress flew to the Big Apple after appearing at the Golden Globes one night earlier. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Salma Hayek Salma trended on social media [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Like A Boss movie (2020) – Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek [Video]Like A Boss movie (2020) – Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek

Like A Boss (2020) – NSFW movie Trailer – HD Plot synopsis: WARNING! Like A Boss has everything: Strong language, drug use, and coochie cakes. Watch the new NSFW trailer now! Starring Tiffany..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Globes 2020: Salma Hayek & Tiffany Haddish Applaud Women’s Right to Choose!

Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish throw their hands in the air to applaud Michelle Williams‘ speech at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the...
Just Jared

Salma Hayek Presents Antonio Banderas With International Star Award at Palm Springs Gala

Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas team up at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala! The 53-year-old Grown Ups actress and the 59-year-old...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Salma Hayek Flies to NYC After a Revealing Globes Appearance! https://t.co/tqx8LNVPhK #Gossip 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Salma Hayek has arrived in New York City after her buzzworthy Golden Globes appearance! https://t.co/nebnA8OVBz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.