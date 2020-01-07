Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Christian Bale in talks to join Marvel film?

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
In what may be an epic crossover, it now seems that Christian Bale is set to leave his Batman days far behind and possibly feature in the upcoming Marvel movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Christian Bale Set to Join Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | THR News

Christian Bale Set to Join Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | THR News 01:05

 Christian Bale Set to Join Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | THR News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden Globes [Video]Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden Globes

Christian Bale sat out Sunday's Golden Globe Awards due to illness.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published

Christian Bale Proves Why His 'The Dark Knight' Co-star Heath Ledger Was Completely Crazed Yet Amazing [Video]Christian Bale Proves Why His 'The Dark Knight' Co-star Heath Ledger Was Completely Crazed Yet Amazing

Christian Bale Proves Why His 'The Dark Knight' Co-star Heath Ledger Was Completely Crazed Yet Amazing

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published


Tweets about this

jarvyjarvNOW

Parish Crooks RT @MCU_Direct: BREAKING: Actor Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to join the cast of #ThorLoveAndThunder in an undisclosed role! https… 40 seconds ago

SincereSayar

President Sayar RT @RottenTomatoes: Christian Bale is going from DC to Marvel. The former #DarkKnight star is in talks to join Taika Waititi and Chris Hems… 2 minutes ago

SquiggySquire

Jonathan Squire RT @Collider: Exclusive: Oscar winner Christian Bale is in talks to join @ChrisHemsworth in @TaikaWaititi's next #Marvel movie 'Thor: Love… 2 minutes ago

shellmendess

━ 𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐋✰ RT @nightwving: YALL CHRISTIAN BALE IS IN TALKS TO JOIN THOR LOVE AND THUNDER HOLY https://t.co/PPWqCDcfDN 4 minutes ago

eljhtrstn

Elai RT @IGN: Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to join Thor: Love and Thunder in an undisclosed role. https://t.co/CiaSzoF8iG https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

akidfromnewyork

Kyle RT @LightsCameraPod: Christian Bale reportedly in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and star in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. (via @… 6 minutes ago

RITWIKGAMEZPRO1

Ritwik✭Chauhan RT @ManaByte: Christian Bale Reportedly in Talks to Join #Thor: Love and Thunder https://t.co/wBWwIcF3ug https://t.co/1SAihm5GNt 6 minutes ago

GabTuttOMMitTed

teenage mutant ninja doge RT @MrNiceGuy18_58: •Badass #NewMutants trailer with Magik and Soul Sword •First look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. With @Ssnyder183… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.