'Batman' Set Photos Reveal Possible First Look at Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell in the Movie

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Pattinson is cast as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. the Caped Crusader himself, while Farrell has just been confirmed by director Matt Reeves to play one of the villains, the Penguin.
News video: Colin Farrell confirmed for Penguin role in 'The Batman'

Colin Farrell confirmed for Penguin role in 'The Batman' 00:42

 Colin Farrell will star opposite Robert Pattinson as the villainous Penguin in the upcoming DC Comics flick, The Batman.

'The Batman' Officially Adds Colin Farrell as Penguin

'The Batman' Officially Adds Colin Farrell as Penguin. The character is one of Batman's most recognizable villains. Oswald Cobblepot was previously portrayed by Danny DeVito in 1992's 'Batman..

Colin Farrell to star in The Batman

Colin Farrell is to star as Penguin in 'The Batman', director Matt Reeves has confirmed.

Colin Farrell Confirmed for 'The Batman' Role Opposite Robert Pattinson!

Colin Farrell has been in talks to play the Penguin in the upcoming movie The Batman and now director Matt Reeves has confirmed that he has joined the cast! The...
Just Jared

The Batman: Director Matt Reeves confirms Colin Farrell as the new Penguin in Robert Pattinson starrer

The Batman: Director Matt Reeves confirms Colin Farrell is the new Penguin in Robert Pattinson starrer
Bollywood Life


