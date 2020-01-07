Global  

Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Filming the 'Princess Switch' Sequel!

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens steps out in a purple coat while filming a scene for her upcoming movie The Princess Switch: Switched Again on Monday (January 6) in Edinburgh, Scotland. The 31-year-old actress will be playing three roles in the upcoming sequel to her hit Netflix holiday movie. The film will be released during the Christmas season [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

The Knight Before Christmas VS The Princess Switch [Video]The Knight Before Christmas VS The Princess Switch

The Knight Before Christmas vs. The Princess Switch, it’s a battle of the Vanessa Hudgens holiday rom-coms!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:13Published

Vanessa Hudgens Talks ‘The Knight Before Christmas’ [Video]Vanessa Hudgens Talks ‘The Knight Before Christmas’

“The Knight Before Christmas” has Josh Whitehouse playing a medieval knight who magically transports to the present where he falls for a high school science teacher played by Vanessa Hudgens...

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published


