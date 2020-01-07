Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow Gives a Peek at 'The Goop Lab' Series Through New Trailer

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
To make its debut on Netflix in late January, the six-part lifestyle and wellness show will tackle controversial topics, including psychedelics, cold therapy, and female pleasure.
News video: the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer 01:19

 the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow - Trailer - Netflix the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow is a six-episode series, guiding the deeply inquisitive viewer in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and...

Gwyneth Paltrow gifts herself a vibrator in Goop holiday ad [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow gifts herself a vibrator in Goop holiday ad

Gwyneth Paltrow is turning up the heat in the bedroom by gifting herself a s*x toy in a suggestive new commercial for her lifestyle brand Goop.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix and Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop Lab’ will launch on January 24

“The Goop Show,” an upcoming reality series co-hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and tied to her lifestyle company Goop, now has a launch date and a trailer. Goop...
TechCrunch

Gwyneth Paltrow's New The Goop Lab Promo Finds Her Inside a Vagina

Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous lifestyle site Goop is officially coming to Netflix, and its promo ad is...interesting. On Monday, the trailer for the upcoming...
E! Online

