Heidi Klum Opens Up About How Marriage To Tom Kaulitz Is Different Than Her Previous Relationships

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Heidi Klum is so much happier after marrying Tom Kaulitz! The 46-year-old model and television personality recently opened up about her marriage to Tom has been different than any other relationship in her life. “I’m just a much happier person,” Heidi told People. She continued, “For the first time, I have a partner who I [...]
