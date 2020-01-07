Global  

JNU incident personally heartbreaking, says Director Kabir Khan

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Director Kabir Khan on Monday condemned the masked goon attack that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said that it was personally "heartbreaking" for him as he has grown up in the university.
