Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy Battle For U.K. Chart Crowns

Billboard.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Two of Britain’s leading men are duking it out for the U.K.’s chart titles.  Lewis Capaldi, the Scottish “Someone You Loved...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy in close battle for this Friday’s Number 1 album - #lewiscapaldi @Lewis… 2 hours ago

EnterpriserSTE

EnterpriserSuite New #EnterpriserSuite story: Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy Battle For U.K. Chart Crowns https://t.co/dLm6ra9fgM #news #videos #gossip 6 hours ago

krysstell_

❤kryss A❤ RT @KingDivine315: Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy Battle For U.K. Chart Crowns https://t.co/aDjhsvPtRU 6 hours ago

KingDivine315

Divine Audio & Promo Kings Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy Battle For U.K. Chart Crowns https://t.co/aDjhsvPtRU 6 hours ago

Ashring4

hakachika RT @officialcharts: Will @stormzy score the Number 1 single AND album this week? Heavy Is The Head is just 400 chart sales away from the to… 9 hours ago

officialcharts

Official Charts Will @stormzy score the Number 1 single AND album this week? Heavy Is The Head is just 400 chart sales away from th… https://t.co/EI6pybVsGK 10 hours ago

eltrotiaord

Eltrotiao Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy Battle For U.K. Chart Crowns https://t.co/PVyZrz7b8F https://t.co/0PmXiFtFQ2 10 hours ago

a_mz20

ÆM🌪 RT @officialcharts: Can @Stormzy score the first Official Chart Double of the decade? https://t.co/2a9aUHuP5p 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.