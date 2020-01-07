Gordon Ramsay to produce chef comedy

Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver have paid tribute to British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes following his tragic death on Tuesday.

British Celebrity Chef Gary Rhodes Dies At 59 Years Old British chef and TV presenter Gary Rhodes has died at the age of 59. The popular chef's passing has prompted tributes from Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, and Prue Leith. Known for his spiky brown hair.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33Published on November 27, 2019