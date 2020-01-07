Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hina Khan's first glimpse from 'Damaged 2' is unmissable –Watch

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
'Damaged 2' will release on January 14, 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hina Khan REVEALS her first love, first celebrity encounter, first photoshoot and more My FIRSTS [Video]Hina Khan REVEALS her first love, first celebrity encounter, first photoshoot and more My FIRSTS

Hina Khan REVEALS her first love, first celebrity encounter, first photoshoot and more My FIRSTS

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 04:58Published


Tweets about this

ZeeNews

Zee News Hina Khan's first glimpse from 'Damaged 2' is unmissable –Watch https://t.co/tI9qNH0AGC 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.