julixoxo RT @RollingStone: Timothée Chalamet is in talks to play a young Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic helmed by 'Walk the Line' director James Ma… 1 minute ago ✨Laura Fernandez ✨ Timothée Chalamet Is In Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic https://t.co/ylcD7ts5aQ 3 minutes ago Rita Albaffro RT @EW: Timothée Chalamet in talks to play Bob Dylan in new film from Walk the Line director https://t.co/d9TqkKolFh 3 minutes ago Hindustan Times Timothee Chalamet in talks for Bob Dylan biopic by Logan, Walk The Line director James Mangold https://t.co/shxNnzAUsp 9 minutes ago Anna RT @TimotheeUpdates: Timothée is in final talks to play Bob Dylan in Going Electric! https://t.co/0c8giTWa2z https://t.co/AkBxBWcuxM 10 minutes ago HT Entertainment Timothee Chalamet in talks for Bob Dylan biopic by Logan, Walk The Line director James Mangold… https://t.co/vBxQwmFf0F 10 minutes ago Indulge, The New Indian Express The news comes after a busy year for @RealChalamet, who most recently appeared in Greta Gerwig's #LittleWomen and s… https://t.co/VPj8qo8FbL 22 minutes ago Mariam RT @Variety: Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in the Fox Searchlight film “Going Electric,” directed by “Ford v Ferrari” fil… 23 minutes ago