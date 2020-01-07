Global  

Timothee Chalamet in talks for Bob Dylan biopic

Sify Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 7 (IANS) Actor Timothee Chalamet is in talks to essay the role of singer Bob Dylan in James Mangold's movie, which will follow Dylan's rise to fame and journey of becoming a folk music icon.
