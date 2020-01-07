Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein Charged With Sex Crimes In L.A. on Eve of New York Trial

Billboard.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles prosecutors charged Harvey Weinstein on Monday (Jan. 6) with sexually assaulting two women on successive nights during Oscars week in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Charged In L.A. As Trial Begins In New York

Harvey Weinstein Charged In L.A. As Trial Begins In New York 02:05

 Weinstein's expected to appear in court in Los Angeles after his New York trial wraps up.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein is charged with r*pe by LA Prosecutors [Video]Harvey Weinstein is charged with r*pe by LA Prosecutors

The LA County district attorney announced the felony charges against the disgraced movie mogul on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts [Video]Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial. Jillian..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein sex crimes trial set to open in New York

Weinstein sex crimes trial set to open in New YorkHarvey Weinstein's high-profile sex crimes trial opens, more than two years after a slew of allegations against the once-mighty Hollywood producer triggered the...
WorldNews Also reported by •TIMENewsyE! OnlineBBC NewsIndian ExpressCBC.caFOXNews.comReutersMediaiteSeattlePI.com

In California: Harvey Weinstein indicted in L.A. as his New York sex crimes trial concludes

Plus, the latest on new California laws, why surges in solar are upsetting environmentalists, and Ventura County considers a climate change tax.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC NewsIndian ExpressCBC.caFOXNews.comReutersNPRNewsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.