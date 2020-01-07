Update: Fire At London's KOKO Under Control

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

But the dome looks to be gone...



Fire ripped through North London's *KOKO* venue last night (January 6th).



Formerly known as the Camden Palace, the historic venue re-branded as KOKO more than a decade ago.



One of London's foremost venues, KOKO shut last year to undergo an ambitious refurbishment.



Sadly flames were spotted billowing from the venue's distinctive roof last night - January 6th - with a total of eight engines and 60 firefighters working to tackle the blaze.



London Fire Brigade has now confirmed that the roof has been extensively damaged, but the venue itself has been saved.



The full extent of the damage has yet to be examined.



Station Commander Jon Lewis said: “Firefighters’ quick action and hard work in the early stages meant the fire was contained to the roof and saved the rest of the building. Fire crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning.”







We’ve got 8 fire engines & around 60 firefighters tackling a visible blaze on #Camden High Street. Please avoid the area if possible. More soon https://t.co/lAKyhFCSbb



— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 6, 2020







The iconic KOKO club in London currently on fire #koko #camden #fire pic.twitter.com/lUT77cDFLI



— Jiannis Georgiadis (@jgeorgiad) January 6, 2020







Fire at the Koko music venue. Firefighters at the scene. pic.twitter.com/4NemcJ4JhB



— Camden New Journal (@NewJournal) January 6, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

But the dome looks to be gone...Fire ripped through North London's *KOKO* venue last night (January 6th).Formerly known as the Camden Palace, the historic venue re-branded as KOKO more than a decade ago.One of London's foremost venues, KOKO shut last year to undergo an ambitious refurbishment.Sadly flames were spotted billowing from the venue's distinctive roof last night - January 6th - with a total of eight engines and 60 firefighters working to tackle the blaze.London Fire Brigade has now confirmed that the roof has been extensively damaged, but the venue itself has been saved.The full extent of the damage has yet to be examined.Station Commander Jon Lewis said: “Firefighters’ quick action and hard work in the early stages meant the fire was contained to the roof and saved the rest of the building. Fire crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning.”We’ve got 8 fire engines & around 60 firefighters tackling a visible blaze on #Camden High Street. Please avoid the area if possible. More soon https://t.co/lAKyhFCSbb— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 6, 2020The iconic KOKO club in London currently on fire #koko #camden #fire pic.twitter.com/lUT77cDFLI— Jiannis Georgiadis (@jgeorgiad) January 6, 2020Fire at the Koko music venue. Firefighters at the scene. pic.twitter.com/4NemcJ4JhB— Camden New Journal (@NewJournal) January 6, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

