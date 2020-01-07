Global  

Update: Fire At London's KOKO Under Control

Clash Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Update: Fire At London's KOKO Under ControlBut the dome looks to be gone...

Fire ripped through North London's *KOKO* venue last night (January 6th).

Formerly known as the Camden Palace, the historic venue re-branded as KOKO more than a decade ago.

One of London's foremost venues, KOKO shut last year to undergo an ambitious refurbishment.

Sadly flames were spotted billowing from the venue's distinctive roof last night - January 6th - with a total of eight engines and 60 firefighters working to tackle the blaze.

London Fire Brigade has now confirmed that the roof has been extensively damaged, but the venue itself has been saved.

The full extent of the damage has yet to be examined.

Station Commander Jon Lewis said: “Firefighters’ quick action and hard work in the early stages meant the fire was contained to the roof and saved the rest of the building. Fire crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning.”



We’ve got 8 fire engines & around 60 firefighters tackling a visible blaze on #Camden High Street. Please avoid the area if possible. More soon https://t.co/lAKyhFCSbb

— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 6, 2020



The iconic KOKO club in London currently on fire #koko #camden #fire pic.twitter.com/lUT77cDFLI

— Jiannis Georgiadis (@jgeorgiad) January 6, 2020



Fire at the Koko music venue. Firefighters at the scene. pic.twitter.com/4NemcJ4JhB

— Camden New Journal (@NewJournal) January 6, 2020

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Fire crews scale adjacent buildings to tackle Koko nightclub fire

Fire crews scale adjacent buildings to tackle Koko nightclub fire 01:37

 Firefighters in London tackle a blaze at the famous Koko nightclub in Camden on Monday night (January 6) as well as adjacent building to contain the blaze.

Popular music venue Koko in Camden, London, engulfed in flames [Video]Popular music venue Koko in Camden, London, engulfed in flames

The popular music venue Koko in Camden Town, London, England, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6). The London Fire Brigade said it was called to the scene in Camden, in north London, shortly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published

Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London [Video]Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London

Popular venue in Camden Town, London, England, Koko, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6). The popular venue was known as Camden Palace from 1982 until its 2004 purchase and extensive..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published


Koko nightclub fire erupts as crews and eight engines tackle blaze

Koko nightclub fire erupts as crews and eight engines tackle blazeFamous London venue Koko, formerly known as Camden Palace and the Camden Hippodrome, had been closed for refurbishment and was covered in scaffolding
Tamworth Herald

