Vidhu Vinod: 'Shikara' about people who're refugees in their country

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) At the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits", filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra said he condemns all kinds of violence -- the one that is taking place today, and the one that happened in Kashmir 30 years ago.
Vidhu Vinod's 'Shikara' trailer re-lives searing chapter of Kashmir history

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) There have been many films on Kashmir, but Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film "Shikara" looks different the moment you watch the trailer,...
Sify

'Shikara' to revisit exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) On a chilly January 19 in 1990, Kashmiri Pandits witnessed a horrific genocide that led to their exodus from the Kashmir Valley. Thirty...
Sify Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee News

