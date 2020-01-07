Global  

George Lopez Responds to Backlash Over His Joke About Killing Trump for Iran

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The former 'Lopez Tonight' host comes under fire after commenting, 'We'll do it for half,' on a report that Iran has placed a $80M bounty on President Donald Trump's head.
News video: The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani 00:38

 US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and secretive Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. He abetted terrorism and violence throughout the...

George Lopez Says 'Bounty' Comment About Trump Was 'Joke' [Video]George Lopez Says 'Bounty' Comment About Trump Was 'Joke'

George Lopez faced criticism over a comment.

George Lopez says comment about killing Trump for Iran was a 'joke' after online backlash

Comedian George Lopez is catching backlash after commenting on an Instagram post in which he joked that he’d kill President Trump to collect an alleged bounty...
FOXNews.com

