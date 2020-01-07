Make jokes, not war, says comedian Ricky Gervais

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A day after he delivered a fiery yet satirical monologue during the 77th Golden Globe Awards, comedian Ricky Gervais extended his thanks to those who reacted on his speech and asked netizens to "Make Jokes, Not War".
Ricky Gervais' much-anticipated return as host of the Golden Globes involved jokes about paedophile movies, Jeffrey Epstein and Hollywood hypocrisy. It was the acerbic comedian's fifth time hosting the..
