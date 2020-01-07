Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Make jokes, not war, says comedian Ricky Gervais

Sify Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A day after he delivered a fiery yet satirical monologue during the 77th Golden Globe Awards, comedian Ricky Gervais extended his thanks to those who reacted on his speech and asked netizens to "Make Jokes, Not War".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response

Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response 00:39

 Ricky Gervais was met with a combination of laughs and scowls as he delivered his scathing opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ricky Gervais mocks audience in opening monologue [Video]Ricky Gervais mocks audience in opening monologue

Ricky Gervais mocks Golden Globes audience in opening monologue The comic fronted the ceremony for a fifth time on Sunday and insisted he had "never cared" about the event so wasn't worried about..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published

2020 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' best and most shocking jokes [Video]2020 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' best and most shocking jokes

Ricky Gervais' much-anticipated return as host of the Golden Globes involved jokes about paedophile movies, Jeffrey Epstein and Hollywood hypocrisy. It was the acerbic comedian's fifth time hosting the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gervais targets Hollywood scandals. 'Succession' named best TV drama

Acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais kicked off the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday with cutting jokes about the rise of streaming services, diversity in...
Reuters Also reported by •AnorakSeattle Times

Ricky Gervais says he regrets one joke about this actor while hosting 2011 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais isn't the type of comedian who looks back on his past jokes with regret — but there is one moment from the 2011 Golden Globes that he does...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersAnorakSeattle TimesJust JaredLainey Gossip

You Might Like


Tweets about this

markhughesfilms

Mark Hughes @adrian_meer @ptmoritz @MarkHarrisNYC Says the fragile snowflake brigade who rushed in to whine in anger b/c someon… https://t.co/15DKnRVFsP 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.