Twitterati at war: #IStandwithAnuragKashyap versus #anuragkashyapisis_terrorist

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) In response to the recently trending hashtag #anuragkashyapisis_terrorist, Anurag Kashyaps fans have started trending #IStandwithAnuragKashyap on Twitter. Netizens are also lauding the filmmaker for taking part in the protests held in Mumbai on Monday evening against the attack on JNU students.


