London, Jan 7 (IANS) Todd Phillips superhero film "Joker" leads the nomination pack for the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs), with actor Joaquin Phoenix in the race to grab the Best Actor accolade.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods Joker looks set for success at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, after receiving an impressive 11 nominations. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published 4 hours ago Joker leads BAFTA nominations 'Joker' leads this year's BAFTA Award nominations with 11, while both 'The IRishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have 10. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:02Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bafta film awards 2020: Joker leads nominations amid diversity row Joaquin Phoenix's film has 11 nods, but there is criticism that the acting categories are all white.

BBC News 8 hours ago



Joaquin Phoenix's Joker had a shocking alternative ending The blockbuster comic-book film "Joker" has a terrifying ending, but there was an even more shocking and horrifying alternative ending to Todd Phillips movie,...

Mid-Day 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this