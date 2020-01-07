Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pics: Pooja-Nawab attend Golden Globes 2020

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra was not the only Bollywood star at the Golden Globes 2020 as Pooja Batra and husband Nawab Shah also marked their presence at the award ceremony. The couple attended the 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony and shared several pictures from their red carpet moment and even as they partied with several celebrities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joey King bruised by Patricia Arquette's Golden Globes [Video]Joey King bruised by Patricia Arquette's Golden Globes

Patricia Arquette has apologised profusely to her The Act co-star Joey King, after accidentally smacking her in the head with her Golden Globe.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Golden Globes 2020: The Wildest Moments That Went Down After the Show [Video]Golden Globes 2020: The Wildest Moments That Went Down After the Show

From Joey King getting hit in the head by Patricia Arquette's Globe, to Martha Stewart and Snopp Dogg partying together, the Golden Globes official after show hosts Kristin Dos Santos and Chris Gardner..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Frankie Muniz Jokes About Going Bald 18 Years After His Golden Globes Nomination!

Frankie Muniz‘s Golden Globes tweet is going viral! During the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 5), the 34-year-old actor reflected on his 2002...
Just Jared

Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley Reunite at Golden Globes After Party!

We almost got a Vampire Diaries reunion at a Golden Globes after party! Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley reunited at InStyle And Warner Brother‘s Golden Globes...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.