Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cardi B Names Donald Trump’s “Dumbest Move” To Date: “I’m Filing For My Nigerian Citizenship”

SOHH Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Cardi B Names Donald Trump’s “Dumbest Move” To Date: “I’m Filing For My Nigerian Citizenship”New York rapper Cardi B is not here for the head of state – at all. The rap star went online this week to share her disgust with President Donald Trump‘s recent power moves. Big Facts: Miss B went to her Twitter page this week to let loose some anti-Trump steam and admit she’s ready […]

The post Cardi B Names Donald Trump’s “Dumbest Move” To Date: “I’m Filing For My Nigerian Citizenship” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Dishonorably Discharged US Marine Breached Trump's Protected Air Terminal [Video]A Dishonorably Discharged US Marine Breached Trump's Protected Air Terminal

A dishonorably discharged US Marine illegally entered a protective air terminal for President Donald Trump in Florida. According to Business Insider, 37-year-old Brandon Magnan was charged with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published

Former military member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says [Video]Former military member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says

The Secret Service says a man who was dishonorably discharged from the military lied his way past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Donald Trump was..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trialWASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate...
WorldNews Also reported by •Sify

Nigeria: U.S. Rapper Cardi B Considers 'Filing Nigerian Citizenship'

[Vanguard] American rapper, Cardi B who visited Nigeria last year (2019), December has attacked the actions of the United States President, Donald Trump and...
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this

Ndweba99

Infinity unbounded RT @sohh: Cardi B Names Donald Trump's "Dumbest Move" To Date: "I'm Filing For My Nigerian Citizenship" #DonaldTrump #SnoopDogg https://t.… 21 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Cardi B Names Donald Trump's "Dumbest Move" To Date: "I'm Filing For My Nigerian Citizenship" #DonaldTrump… https://t.co/ys7GQUvEtP 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.