Cardi B Names Donald Trump’s “Dumbest Move” To Date: “I’m Filing For My Nigerian Citizenship”
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () New York rapper Cardi B is not here for the head of state – at all. The rap star went online this week to share her disgust with President Donald Trump‘s recent power moves. Big Facts: Miss B went to her Twitter page this week to let loose some anti-Trump steam and admit she’s ready […]
The post Cardi B Names Donald Trump’s “Dumbest Move” To Date: “I’m Filing For My Nigerian Citizenship” appeared first on .
The Secret Service says a man who was dishonorably discharged from the military lied his way past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Donald Trump was..
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:17Published