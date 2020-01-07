Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi defends mocking on Salman Khan
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Punjabi singer and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Himanshi Khurana's video mocking superstar Salman Khan's gesture of entering the house and washing utensils has gone viral in the virtual world. Now, the Punjabi singer has come forward to defend her remarks, claiming that media twisted her statement.
Watch the video for Ex contestant Himanshi Khurana as she is heard saying that he got 630 crores to clean the dishes. The two then went on to discuss Salman's monetary and then she gave her clarifications. Watch the video to know more.
