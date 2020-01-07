Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi defends mocking on Salman Khan

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published Himanshi Khurana TAUNTS Salman Khan's Dish Washing Act In Bigg Boss 13 | EXCLUSIVE 02:56 Watch the video for Ex contestant Himanshi Khurana as she is heard saying that he got 630 crores to clean the dishes. The two then went on to discuss Salman's monetary and then she gave her clarifications. Watch the video to know more.