Taylor Swift to Receive Vanguard Award at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

E! Online Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
There is a "Blank Space" on Taylor Swift's trophy shelf and we have the perfect idea for what should go there: GLAAD Media's Vanguard Award. On Tuesday, GLAAD revealed the...
Credit: Bang Media World
News video: Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Highlights.

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Highlights. 01:04

 The Golden Globe Awards always kicks of Award Season in style and as always, this year is no different as we saw some bold trends.

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey King. Awkwafina...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Francesca Hayward in awe of Taylor Swift [Video]Francesca Hayward in awe of Taylor Swift

Francesca Hayward was "in awe" of her 'Cats' co-star Taylor Swift and loved watching her on set.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Will Be Honored With The Vanguard Award at GLAAD Media Awards

Congrats are in order for Taylor Swift! The 30-year-old “You Need To Calm Down” singer is set to be honored at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards with the...
Just Jared Also reported by •ContactMusicSeattle TimesJust Jared JrUSATODAY.comBillboard.comPinkNewsFOXNews.com

Taylor Swift Shines at 2020 Golden Globes in Her Most Jaw-Dropping Look Yet

Taylor Swift has arrived to the 2020 Golden Globes and we simply cannot calm down! The "Lover" singer, who is up for an award at the ceremony tonight, just hit...
E! Online


Tweets about this

swiftputattion

ㅤㅤ ㅤ RT @glaad: JUST ANNOUNCED: @janetmock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award and @taylorswift13 will receive the Vanguard Award at the #G… 1 minute ago

jenniekatrina16

#QueensKTJ RT @taylornation13: We all know now we all got crowns 💖 @taylorswift13 will receive the Vanguard Award and @janetmock will receive the Step… 2 minutes ago

1025theLakegvl

102.5 The Lake #TaylorSwift To Receive Vanguard Award At 2020 #GLAAD Media Awards https://t.co/1UgtvrVJ4s 2 minutes ago

BobbyRiversTV

Bobby Rivers RT @NBCOUT: Swift will receive the Vanguard Award at the annual Los Angeles LGBTQ event, while "Pose" producer Janet Mock will receive the… 6 minutes ago

FamousPixs

FamousPixs RT @iHeartRadio: Looks like 2020 is going to be another amazing year for @taylorswift13 💕 https://t.co/XsYOoYismB 8 minutes ago

max1063radio

MAX1063 Congratulations, Taylor! ✨ https://t.co/wl6u8sb9eC 10 minutes ago

1023WSUS

102.3 WSUS Congratulations, Taylor! ✨ https://t.co/g0hgCRMfiz 10 minutes ago

