BAFTA Awards 2020 Nominations Released, Lack of Diversity Addressed as 'Infuriating'
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominations for the 2020 awards! Joker leads the pack with 11 total nominations, with The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood having 10 each. The lack of diversity in the nominations has been noted by BAFTA executives. “Clearly everybody knows that everybody [...]
Bafta bosses have said it is "disappointing" and "infuriating" that this year's film awards feature all-white acting nominees and that no female directors are recognised. It had been hoped that Greta Gerwig would land a directing nomination for her adaptation of Little Women, but she is only...