BAFTA Awards 2020 Nominations Released, Lack of Diversity Addressed as 'Infuriating'

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominations for the 2020 awards! Joker leads the pack with 11 total nominations, with The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood having 10 each. The lack of diversity in the nominations has been noted by BAFTA executives. “Clearly everybody knows that everybody [...]
News video: Bafta bosses 'infuriated' by lack of diversity in nominations

Bafta bosses 'infuriated' by lack of diversity in nominations 01:35

 Bafta bosses have said it is "disappointing" and "infuriating" that this year's film awards feature all-white acting nominees and that no female directors are recognised. It had been hoped that Greta Gerwig would land a directing nomination for her adaptation of Little Women, but she is only...

'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods [Video]'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

Joker looks set for success at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, after receiving an impressive 11 nominations.

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild awards nominations [Video]The 2020 Screen Actors Guild awards nominations

Awards season is in full swing with nominations being announced left and right. Here are some of the nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards .

BAFTA Bosses Come Under Fire for Lack of Diversity in 2020 Nominations

People were outraged at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for snubbing people of color after the nominees of the 73rd British Academy Film Awards...
BAFTA Officials Address Backlash Over Lack of Diversity in Nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' leaders spoke out on Tuesday after coming under fire for the lack of diversity in the 2020 nominations. "We...
