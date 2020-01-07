Global  

JNU violence: Abhishek gets trolled on Twitter

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media despite his heavy schedule. He has always managed to converse with his fans on Twitter and reply them on a daily basis. Amidst the JNU violence, which has shook everyone, Big B too tweeted a ‘hand-folded’ emoji, it left the tweeples in rage.
