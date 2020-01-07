Nikki Haley Absurdly Claims The Only People in the World Mourning Soleimani’s Death Are ‘Democrat Leadership’
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley absurdly and falsely claimed that "Democrat leadership" and "Democrat Presidential candidates" are "mourning" the death of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, then tweeted video of that claim to her half-a-million followers.
Tens of thousands of people gather at the world's largest mosque in the Iranian city of Mashhad to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3. His remains will then be taken to the capital Tehran and Qom on Monday for further public mourning processions,...