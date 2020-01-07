Global  

Nikki Haley Absurdly Claims The Only People in the World Mourning Soleimani’s Death Are ‘Democrat Leadership’

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley absurdly and falsely claimed that "Democrat leadership" and "Democrat Presidential candidates" are "mourning" the death of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, then tweeted video of that claim to her half-a-million followers.
News video: Tens of thousands of Iranians gather to mourn Soleimani

Tens of thousands of Iranians gather to mourn Soleimani 00:45

 Tens of thousands of people gather at the world's largest mosque in the Iranian city of Mashhad to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3. His remains will then be taken to the capital Tehran and Qom on Monday for further public mourning processions,...

Nikki Haley says Democrats are 'only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani'

"The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership, and our Democrat presidential candidates," Haley said on Fox News.
USATODAY.com

Nikki Haley Slammed for Accusing Democrats of ‘Mourning’ Soleimani’s Death: ‘What Happened to You?’

Former United Nation ambassador *Nikki Haley* has been raked across the coals for claiming that Democrats are "mourning" for the death of *Qasem Soleimani*.
Mediaite


