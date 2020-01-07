Global  

Chloe Sevigny, 45, Is Pregnant With First Child

E! Online Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Chloe Sevigny is bumping with joy. The 45-year-old actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, TMZ reports. In photos published by outlet, the American Horror...
News video: Chloe Sevigny pregnant with first child at 45

Chloe Sevigny pregnant with first child at 45 00:43

 Chloe Sevigny is pregnant with her first child at the age of 45.

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in [Video]This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in time for his first Christmas at home.Video shows little Anthony James..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published

Chloe Goodman pregnant [Video]Chloe Goodman pregnant

Chloe Goodman has confirmed she and her footballer boyfriend Grant Hall are expecting their first child together.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published


Chloe Sevigny Pregnant With First Child at 45

The 'American Horror Story' actress confirms she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic as she shows off her baby bump during an outing in...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •USATODAY.com

