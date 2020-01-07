Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chhapaak poster: Deepika Padukone's Malti and Vikrant Massey's Amol look much in love

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The makers of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak have released a new poster from the film. Deepika, too, shared the poster on social media and wrote, "Jitni zyaada ladaai, Utna zyaada pyaar... Nok Jhok se hui ek khoobsoorat love story ki shuruaat... Dekhiye #Chhapaak iss Friday!"

In the poster, Deepika, who will be portraying an acid...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Excuse me, It is my money': Deepika on being asked if Ranveer invested in 'Chhapaak'

Excuse me, It is my money': Deepika on being asked if Ranveer invested in 'Chhapaak' 00:55

 Actress Deepika Padukone gave a witty reply to a reporter who quizzed her if Ranveer had put money in the production of 'Chhapaak', at the launch event of title track in Mumbai on Friday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone celebrates her 34th birthday at cafe run by acid attack survivors [Video]Deepika Padukone celebrates her 34th birthday at cafe run by acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday at Sheroes cafe. Sheroes is a cafe run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow. Husband Ranveer Singh also accompanied Deepika to Lucknow. Acid attack..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:28Published

Vikrant Massey Talks About Working With Deepika Padukone, Mirzapur 2 | Chhapaak | EXCLUSIVE [Video]Vikrant Massey Talks About Working With Deepika Padukone, Mirzapur 2 | Chhapaak | EXCLUSIVE

Deepika Padukone and #VikrantMassey are working together for the first time in Chhapaak. The film is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Have a look at the exclusive interview where Vikrant..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 07:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Chhapaak' New Poster: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey look in love & ready for bright future

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Chhapaak' stars Deepika Padukone in the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor, and Vikrant Massey who plays her partner and...
DNA

'Chhapaak': Deepika drops a new poster

Deepika Padukone is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in pivotal...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsBollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.