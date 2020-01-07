Tom Hanks says he is playing 'bad guy' in Elvis Presley biopic
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () America's sweetheart veteran actor Tom Hanks says he is set to play a "bad guy" in the Elvis Presley biopic and he hopes to prove the naysayers wrong that he can only play the good guy.
The actor, who was feted with the Cecille B DeMille award at the recently concluded Golden Globes ceremony, is playing Presley's shifty talent...
Tom Hanks cracks jokes backstage in the press room at the Golden Globes after being honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award, telling the press he has loved every ensemble he has been a part of in his career. Plus, he talks going to Australia to film his next project, the Elvia Presley biopic with...