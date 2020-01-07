Global  

Harvey Weinstein trial: Day 2 underway as new rape, sexual assault charges loom in LA

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Day 2 of the Harvey Weinstein sex-crimes trial is underway in New York, less than a day after the disgraced movie mogul was indicted in Los Angeles.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Accusers Hold Press Conference

Harvey Weinstein Accusers Hold Press Conference 03:01

 Harvey Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette lash out at the disgraced producer as he arrives in court ahead of the start of his trial on rape and sexual assault charges.

Jury Selection Begins In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Jury Selection Begins In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Court got off to a rough start Tuesday for Harvey Weinstein, facing trial for sexual assault allegations.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published

40 Percent Increase in Sexual Assault Hotline Calls Following ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II’ [Video]40 Percent Increase in Sexual Assault Hotline Calls Following ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II’

40 Percent Increase in Sexual Assault Hotline Calls Following ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II’. The sequel to Lifetime's docuseries, 'Surviving R. Kelly,' has generated a major response...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34Published


Harvey Weinstein rape, sex assault trial kicks off in New York

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein's trial for rape and sexual assault charges will start in New York on Monday.
SBS Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizReutersSifyIndependentNewsyE! Online

Will the legacy of #MeToo last? 'I am not so optimistic', expert says

As disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in New York on rape and sexual assault charges, we take stock of the #MeToo movement. Gender-based...
France 24 Also reported by •Reuters

HopeLoveWorld

Hope RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial took a dramatic turn as the judge threatens to revoke his bail and jail the former film pr… 1 minute ago

jocve

manu+ RT @Reuters: A judge threatened to revoke Harvey Weinstein's bail and jail him after the former Hollywood producer was caught texting on hi… 1 minute ago

MRJ2di

Michael Johnson RT @ProfBlacktruth: The Weinstein show trial is underway. It will be half-circus, half-legal sham and 100% rigged. But we can't have a whit… 8 minutes ago

48hours

48 Hours LATEST: Jury selection in Harvey Weinstein's trial gets underway in New York: https://t.co/ahpdTa3OIK https://t.co/0FTVHpubh3 17 minutes ago

IAmAmnaNawaz

amna RT @JudyWoodruff: @jodikantor @IAmAmnaNawaz @NewsHour .@JodiKantor describes the scene as the critical process of jury selection gets under… 26 minutes ago

