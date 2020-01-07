Global  

Kate McKinnon Totally Panicked When Meeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z At the Golden Globes

E! Online Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Kate McKinnon's first-ever Golden Globes was one for the books. On Tuesday, the Saturday Night Live star recalled her epic night during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which...
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Beyoncé and Jay Z sneak late into Golden Globes

Beyoncé and Jay Z sneak late into Golden Globes 00:37

 Beyoncé and Jay Z snuck into the Golden Globes late - and even brought their own champagne with them.

Recent related news from verified sources

Kate McKinnon Was So Starstruck by Beyonce at the Golden Globes!

Kate McKinnon steps out for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (January 7). The 36-year-old Saturday Night Live actress, who was...
Just Jared

Golden Globes 2020: Kate McKinnon nails what it feels like to see yourself represented onscreen

When Kate McKinnon got up to present an award to Ellen DeGeneres at the Golden Globes, I didn't expect to get choked up, but I did. Here's why.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SFGateNewsday

