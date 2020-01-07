'The Bachelor' premiere sees Hannah Brown admit to Peter Weber she regrets choosing Jed Wyatt

Hannah Brown and Peter Weber got a chance to hash out their continued feelings for each other on the premiere of “The Bachelor” following their whirlwind romance on her season of “The Bachelorette.”



Recent related videos from verified sources Shiann Confronts Hannah Ann Over Stealing Peter Too Many Times After Hannah Ann steals Peter away from Shiann -- marking the third time Hannah Ann has talked to Peter on Night One -- Shiann confronts her to try to get her to let the other ladies have a chance too... Credit: ABC Duration: 02:35Published 9 hours ago The Bachelor 2020 Full Season Sneak Peek From love, romance, drama and tears to a bombshell on proposal day that rocks Bachelor Peter Weber's world, Season 24 is full of twists and turns you'll never see coming. Get a spoiler-filled look at.. Credit: ABC Duration: 02:22Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'The Bachelor' premiere: Is Hannah Brown actually returning to the mansion? Bachelor Nation, we have liftoff. Peter Weber's "turbulent" season of ABC's "The Bachelor" has begun, with Hannah Brown returning. But for how long?

USATODAY.com 13 hours ago



The Women Have Arrived on The Bachelor Premiere, With Hannah Brown At this point, it's not a new year until we've seen 30 women climb out of a limousine. The Bachelor premiered tonight, and while it's an unusual three-hour...

E! Online 14 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this