'The Bachelor' premiere sees Hannah Brown admit to Peter Weber she regrets choosing Jed Wyatt

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Hannah Brown and Peter Weber got a chance to hash out their continued feelings for each other on the premiere of “The Bachelor” following their whirlwind romance on her season of “The Bachelorette.” 
 Hannah Brown hosts a group date for new Bachelor Peter Weber, but it turns out that the two have many unresolved feelings between them. They discuss Peter being crushed after Hannah asked out Tyler on 'The Bachelorette' finale, and where they go from here. And Peter wants to know what she would say...

