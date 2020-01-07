Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ricky Gervais Fires Back at Critics of His Scorching Globes Monologue: ‘How the F*ck’ is Teasing Corporations Right-Wing?

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Ricky Gervais is firing back at critics of his scorched earth monologue at Sunday night’s Golden Globes awards. In a Monday evening tweet, the British comic responded to those claiming that his eight-minute Globes opener — during which he called out Hollywood elites in a variety of ways — had a right-wing bent. “How the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News

Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News 02:20

 Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Golden Globes

It’s safe to say that this year’s Golden Globes lived up to its reputation as Hollywood’s most wild and unpredictable awards show. From Ricky Gervais’ killer opening monologue to Tom Hanks’..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:50Published

Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes [Video]Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes

Ryan talks about seeing Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes and Kelly talks about when she ran into him at Central Park.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 02:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Globes 2020: Read Ricky Gervais's brutal opening monologue in full

Comedian didn't hold back for his final stint as host of the awards ceremony
Independent Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteE! Online

Ricky Gervais kicks off 2020 Golden Globes

True to his reputation, host Ricky Gervais opened the 77th Golden Globes with a mix of evisceration and exasperation, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby...
CBC.ca Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.comTMZ.comMashableJust Jared

Tweets about this

Buxtehude11

Dietrich Buxtehude RT @Mediaite: Ricky Gervais Fires Back at Critics of His Scorching Globes Monologue: 'How the F*ck' is Teasing Corporations Right-Wing? htt… 21 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Ricky Gervais Fires Back at Critics of His Scorching Globes Monologue: 'How the F*ck' is Teasing Corporations Right… https://t.co/odJ96XkSNB 29 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News Ricky Gervais is firing back at critics of his scorched earth monologue at Sunday night’s Golden Globes awards. In… https://t.co/TAAjYG0nGW 49 minutes ago

stanster69

Stanster @catturd2 @AultmanRex A blue check mark doesn't mean anything to me. Ricky Gervais was right on target, and Lorrai… https://t.co/dzuj29oiHN 12 hours ago

NeonNettle

Neon Nettle Ricky Gervais Fires Back at Critics Saying He Went Too Far and Was “Being Kind of a D*ck” READ MORE: https://t.co/RBGCGiqRaf 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.