JJ Watt Blasts Local TV Network For ‘Trash’ Headline About Fiancée Kealia Ohai

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
NFL player JJ Watt called out local news network ABC13 Houston on Tuesday for publishing a “trash” headline about his fiancée Kealia Ohai, which didn’t mention her by name. The headline, “Houston Dash trade J.J. Watt’s fiancee to Chicago,” prompted Watt to publicly criticize the network in a Twitter post. “This headline is trash,” he declared. […]
