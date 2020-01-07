JJ Watt Blasts Local TV Network For ‘Trash’ Headline About Fiancée Kealia Ohai Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

NFL player JJ Watt called out local news network ABC13 Houston on Tuesday for publishing a “trash” headline about his fiancée Kealia Ohai, which didn’t mention her by name. The headline, “Houston Dash trade J.J. Watt’s fiancee to Chicago,” prompted Watt to publicly criticize the network in a Twitter post. “This headline is trash,” he declared. […] 👓 View full article

