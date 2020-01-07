Global  

Pat Sajak's Daughter Makes First Appearance on Wheel of Fortune in 24 Years

E! Online Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
As Maggie Sajak put it, "S _ R P R _ S E !" Since Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak underwent emergency surgery to "correct a blocked intestine" in November 2019,...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanna White hosts ’Wheel of Fortune’ for first time [Video]Vanna White hosts ’Wheel of Fortune’ for first time

Vanna White stepped away from the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ letter board and into the show’s hosting role for the first time in 37 years.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:24Published

Vanna White Fills In For 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak [Video]Vanna White Fills In For 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak

Vanna White is filling in for host Pat Sajak while he recovers from an emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pat Sajak's Daughter Is All Grown Up As She Fills In For Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Pat Sajak‘s daughter Maggie has grown up a lot since her last appearance on Wheel of Fortune! The 25-year-old singer hasn’t appeared on the show since 1996,...
Just Jared

Pat Sajak's daughter makes a special 'Wheel of Fortune' appearance in her dad's absence

In another surprise twist on "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak's daughter stepped in to help out Vanna White following her dad's emergency surgery.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Pat Sajak's Daughter Makes First Appearance on Wheel of Fortune in 24 Years https://t.co/qmCvAZsuWV https://t.co/gpS3ajf1Ah 11 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #celeb_kidsviralcelebritiestop_storiesapple_news Pat Sajak's Daughter Makes First Appearance on Wheel of Fortune in… https://t.co/unFooHRJLi 11 minutes ago

