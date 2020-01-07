Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why America's Got Talent: The Champions Contestant Angelina Jordan Goes Barefoot on Stage

E! Online Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Angelina Jordan is one step closer to being crowned a champion--again. The America's Got Talent: The Champions contestant, who originally won season six of Norske Talenter, took to the stage...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gabrielle Union Sparks NBC Investigation [Video]Gabrielle Union Sparks NBC Investigation

The fallout from Gabrielle Union's controversial exit from"America's Got Talent" continues. According to CNN, members of Union's team are scheduled to meet with representatives from NBC. Both parties..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Gabrielle Union Tweets After 'America's Got Talent' Firing [Video]Gabrielle Union Tweets After 'America's Got Talent' Firing

Gabrielle Union is expressing gratitude in the wake of her controversial exit from "America's Got Talent." On Wednesday night Union tweeted a message of thanks to those who have supported her. "So..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

13-year-old stuns 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' judges rendition to Queen hit

Angelina Jordan won Season 6 of "Norway's Got Talent" at age 7. Now 13, Jordan shocked the judges with her rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."
USATODAY.com

'AGT: The Champions': Angelina Jordan, 13, stuns Simon Cowell with Queen amid controversy

Amid reports of a toxic work environment, the second season of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" premiered on NBC Monday.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

henrimorrgh

gods eye 👀 RT @enews: Why America's Got Talent: The Champions Contestant Angelina Jordan Goes Barefoot on Stage https://t.co/30R0acNujd 9 minutes ago

enews

E! News Why America's Got Talent: The Champions Contestant Angelina Jordan Goes Barefoot on Stage https://t.co/30R0acNujd 10 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Why America's Got Talent: The Champions Contestant Angelina Jordan Goes Barefoot on Stage https://t.co/tMmRL97fhi https://t.co/iRjfTbRxjw 19 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Why America's Got Talent: The Champions Contestant Angelina Jordan Goes Barefoot on Stage https://t.co/n5cZ0nlL8Z… https://t.co/R0FDaOjMHU 19 minutes ago

eonlineTV

E! News TV Scoop Is Angelina Jordan the one to beat on #AGTChampions? https://t.co/4qjBGdEto1 39 minutes ago

mamaferrero

Diana Ferrero RT @SILHOUETTESINT: The Silhouettes are SO EXCITED to be a contestant on America's Got Talent The Champions Season 2!! performances!!! WE L… 19 hours ago

SILHOUETTESINT

THE SILHOUETTES The Silhouettes are SO EXCITED to be a contestant on America's Got Talent The Champions Season 2!! performances!!!… https://t.co/ROZR81o8SS 23 hours ago

SILHOUETTESINT

THE SILHOUETTES The Silhouettes send light and love to every contestant on America's Got Talent Champions Season 2!!… https://t.co/hs5Ed3akKu 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.