Rascal Flatts Announce 2020 Farewell Tour, Promise New Music

Billboard.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Rascal Flatts will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a farewell tour. The country trio announced its Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour...
News video: Rascal Flatts Stopping By Pittsburgh On Farewell Tour

Rascal Flatts Stopping By Pittsburgh On Farewell Tour 00:23

 Rascal Flatts is embarking on their farewell tour this summer, and Pittsburgh is on the list. Katie Johnston reports.

Country group Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country group Rascal Flatts will bless the broken road this year on their farewell tour on their 20th anniversary together. The trio of...
20 years of Rascal Flatts

Emerging from the Nashville club scene, country music superstars Rascal Flatts formed two decades ago. The trio has sold more than 23 million albums and is the...
CBS News

