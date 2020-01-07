BTS Announce New Album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's due on February 21st...



*BTS* will release new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' on February 21st.



The K-Pop icons are now international heroes, with their extensive catalogue - both albums and films - enrapturing millions.



The boy band closed off the 'LOVE YOURSELF' chapter with some record breaking shows, before taking a step back.



Re-igniting their path with 'MAP OF THE SOUL: Persona', BTS will head into 2020 with a real sense of purpose.



New album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' lands on February 21st, it has been confirmed - prepare yourselves...











— IG: chartdata.twt (@chartdata) January 7, 2020



- - -



