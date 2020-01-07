Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Viking's Choice: Razor-Wire Hardcore, Vocal Music From The Void

NPR Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
New year, new choices. Call your friends, drink more water, watch movies with subtitles, and listen to more drone and hardcore.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

102FMTheShip

102FMTheShip Viking's Choice: Razor-Wire Hardcore, Vocal Music From The Void https://t.co/ajX1xoR8Bd https://t.co/Kylk64aVaO 3 days ago

jeffparkersound

Jeff Parker RT @totalvibration: New year, new choices. Call your friends, drink more water, watch movies with subtitles, and listen to more drone and h… 4 days ago

jeffparkersound

Jeff Parker RT @nprmusic: New year, new Lars! Just kidding, same @totalvibration, but all new Viking's Choice picks, including Nosebleed, @Ekmeles, @j… 4 days ago

hitcafe

hitcafe Viking's Choice: Razor-Wire Hardcore, Vocal Music From The Void https://t.co/SKjF7IIinF 5 days ago

ShadowLinesDoc

ShadowLines Viking's Choice: Razor-Wire Hardcore, Vocal Music From The Void https://t.co/X7gtn56Fgn 5 days ago

nprmusic

NPR Music New year, new Lars! Just kidding, same @totalvibration, but all new Viking's Choice picks, including Nosebleed,… https://t.co/gPuTigSaZQ 6 days ago

Likuids

Likuids Music Viking's Choice: Razor-Wire Hardcore, Vocal Music From The Void https://t.co/CqlxA29MZe 6 days ago

totalvibration

Lars Gotrich 🍷🌊 New year, new choices. Call your friends, drink more water, watch movies with subtitles, and listen to more drone a… https://t.co/3sawYU0b8w 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.