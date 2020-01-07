New year, new choices. Call your friends, drink more water, watch movies with subtitles, and listen to more drone and hardcore.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 102FMTheShip Viking's Choice: Razor-Wire Hardcore, Vocal Music From The Void https://t.co/ajX1xoR8Bd https://t.co/Kylk64aVaO 3 days ago Jeff Parker RT @totalvibration: New year, new choices. Call your friends, drink more water, watch movies with subtitles, and listen to more drone and h… 4 days ago Jeff Parker RT @nprmusic: New year, new Lars! Just kidding, same @totalvibration, but all new Viking's Choice picks, including Nosebleed, @Ekmeles, @j… 4 days ago hitcafe Viking's Choice: Razor-Wire Hardcore, Vocal Music From The Void https://t.co/SKjF7IIinF 5 days ago ShadowLines Viking's Choice: Razor-Wire Hardcore, Vocal Music From The Void https://t.co/X7gtn56Fgn 5 days ago NPR Music New year, new Lars! Just kidding, same @totalvibration, but all new Viking's Choice picks, including Nosebleed,… https://t.co/gPuTigSaZQ 6 days ago Likuids Music Viking's Choice: Razor-Wire Hardcore, Vocal Music From The Void https://t.co/CqlxA29MZe 6 days ago Lars Gotrich 🍷🌊 New year, new choices. Call your friends, drink more water, watch movies with subtitles, and listen to more drone a… https://t.co/3sawYU0b8w 6 days ago