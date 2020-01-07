Fotis Dulos Charged with Jennifer Dulos’s Murder 8 Months After Mother of Five Disappeared

PKY🎖🎖🎖 RT @LissetteNunezTV: Close friend of #JenniferDulos has released this statement after Fotis Dulos was taken into custody this morning. Norm… 53 seconds ago Maura Lynch RT @hartfordcourant: Breaking: Fotis Dulos in custody, sources say he's expected to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife Jennif… 1 minute ago Jen Maxfield RT @NBCNewYork: #BREAKING UPDATE: Fotis Dulos charged with capital murder and kidnapping in missing CT mom's case; his girlfriend has been… 1 minute ago Julie, CPA, CMA, CFE RT @PeiSzeCheng4NY: New: Fotis Dulos charged with Capitol Murder, Murder, and Kidnapping. His girlfriend charged with conspiracy to commit… 2 minutes ago chiara 🇨🇦 RT @DatelineNBC: Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a Connecticut woman who has been missing for months was charged Tuesday in connectio… 3 minutes ago NYT Anonymous Jennifer Dulos Case: Husband Is Charged With Murder https://t.co/2ZcSovfmYX https://t.co/yy4eAGJaQb 4 minutes ago Dr. KKJ Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband charged with murder in her disappearance https://t.co/qyU0IORtM3 4 minutes ago Jessi RT @ABC: JUST IN: Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, has been charged with her murder. https://t… 5 minutes ago