Fotis Dulos Charged with Jennifer Dulos’s Murder 8 Months After Mother of Five Disappeared

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020
News video: Estranged Husband of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Arrested for Murder

Estranged Husband of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Arrested for Murder 02:48

 Fotis Dulos was placed in custody Tuesday morning by police at his Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington, Connecticut.

Lawyer Says Fotis Dulos Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Wife [Video]Lawyer Says Fotis Dulos Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Wife

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five, has been arrested on charges of murder, and sources say two other people are facing charges. WFS-TV's Eva Zymaris reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:16

Breaking: Fotis Dulos Charged With Murder In Death Of Missing Wife Jennifer Dulos [Video]Breaking: Fotis Dulos Charged With Murder In Death Of Missing Wife Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five, has been arrested on charges of murder, and sources say two other people are facing charges.CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:08


Fotis Dulos Charged With Murder In Case Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has been arrested on charges of murder.
CBS 2

Lawyer: Husband of missing woman charged with murder

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has been charged with murder in her disappearance, his lawyer said....
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.com

PKY92941436

PKY🎖🎖🎖 RT @LissetteNunezTV: Close friend of #JenniferDulos has released this statement after Fotis Dulos was taken into custody this morning. Norm… 53 seconds ago

Loudmouthkid62

Maura Lynch RT @hartfordcourant: Breaking: Fotis Dulos in custody, sources say he's expected to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife Jennif… 1 minute ago

JenMaxfield4NY

Jen Maxfield RT @NBCNewYork: #BREAKING UPDATE: Fotis Dulos charged with capital murder and kidnapping in missing CT mom's case; his girlfriend has been… 1 minute ago

AMGQUEEN92

Julie, CPA, CMA, CFE RT @PeiSzeCheng4NY: New: Fotis Dulos charged with Capitol Murder, Murder, and Kidnapping. His girlfriend charged with conspiracy to commit… 2 minutes ago

chiaramorgan

chiara 🇨🇦 RT @DatelineNBC: Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a Connecticut woman who has been missing for months was charged Tuesday in connectio… 3 minutes ago

NYTAnon

NYT Anonymous Jennifer Dulos Case: Husband Is Charged With Murder https://t.co/2ZcSovfmYX https://t.co/yy4eAGJaQb 4 minutes ago

kkeelingjohnson

Dr. KKJ Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband charged with murder in her disappearance https://t.co/qyU0IORtM3 4 minutes ago

OlMumsyJess

Jessi RT @ABC: JUST IN: Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, has been charged with her murder. https://t… 5 minutes ago

