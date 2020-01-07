Global  

Meghan McCain Confronts Elizabeth Warren on Her Iran Rhetoric: Why Was it So Hard to Call Soleimani a Terrorist?

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to pointed questions from Meghan McCain about her rhetoric following the U.S. strike against Iran general Qasem Soleimani. During Tuesday’s episode of The View, McCain noted that Warren had, in her initial statement about the strike, referred to Soleimani as a “murderer.” In a follow-up, the Massachusetts senator called the […]
