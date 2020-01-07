Global  

WATCH Reporters Nail Kellyanne Conway Over Trump ‘Cultural Sites’ Threat: Does Trump ‘Believe That War Crimes Are a Thing?’

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway faced a barrage of questions about President Donald Trump's threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites, which culminated with one reporter stumping her by asking if Trump "believes that war crimes are a thing?"
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike

Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike 01:43

 In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump vowed to attack Iranian cultural sites, which many pointed out is considered a war crime under international law.

