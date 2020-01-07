WATCH Reporters Nail Kellyanne Conway Over Trump ‘Cultural Sites’ Threat: Does Trump ‘Believe That War Crimes Are a Thing?’
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () White House counselor Kellyanne Conway faced a barrage of questions about President Donald Trump's threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites, which culminated with one reporter stumping her by asking if Trump "believes that war crimes are a thing?"
President Donald Trump claimed there was a threat on multiple embassies. He reacted to that threat by ordering the killing of former Iraninan Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. According to Business Insider,..