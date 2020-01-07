Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pamela Smart Sits Down With 20/20 After 3 Decades Behind Bars for New "Tainted Love" Special

E! Online Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Pamela Smart seemed to have it all with new husband Gregg. Until she didn't. Now, after three decades in prison convicted on charges related to her husband's murder, she's speaking to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adapting To Advanced TV: A+E, NBCU, LiveRamp Execs Discuss [Video]Adapting To Advanced TV: A+E, NBCU, LiveRamp Execs Discuss

Advanced TV ad targeting tactics present the promise of up-ending the traditional way in which TV ads are bought - upfront and for a mass audience - in favor of something more real-time and..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 18:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New app-controlled KEEP cannabis storage container is as smart as it is dope

With a whole lot of products being being shown love at CES 2020, a new smart storage container called KEEP had to fly largely under the radar. This is because it...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Pamela Smart Sits Down With 20/20 After 3 Decades Behind Bars for New "Tainted Love" Special https://t.co/pzDuUdTeHU 9 hours ago

22thabs

thabang meti METCOTAINMENT: Pamela Smart Sits Down With 20/20 After 3 Decades ... https://t.co/xxdSbKOdcp 3 days ago

TheTraceC

Tracy C 20/20 Examines the Pamela Smart Case 30 Years Later #PamelaSmart https://t.co/a47IQZHRtt 4 days ago

eonlineTV

E! News TV Scoop True crime buffs are going to want to see this: Pamela Smart is sitting down with 20/20 https://t.co/mtaKKwWDdo 4 days ago

enews

E! News Pamela Smart Sits Down With 20/20 After 3 Decades Behind Bars for New "Tainted Love" Special https://t.co/pzDuUdTeHU 4 days ago

ny_paralegal

NY Paralegal ⧗ #2020 Examines the #PamelaSmart Case 30 Years Later https://t.co/t2ZWY9fsny via @enews 4 days ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Pamela Smart Sits Down With 20/20 After 3 Decades Behind Bars for New "Tainted Love" Special https://t.co/SxPBJFcv8y https://t.co/JCAjhvPaOd 4 days ago

Android46259867

Viral Zed Pamela Smart Sits Down With 20/20 After 3 Decades Behind Bars for New “Tainted Love” Special https://t.co/KEaXU1OXzu https://t.co/xSMB2hXqkv 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.