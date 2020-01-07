Global  

Never Forget When Bill Hader Parodied Rachel Bilson's Show The O.C.

E! Online Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Mmmm, whatcha say? That Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are dating? Oh, the internet loves to see it. Hader and Bilson confirmed their relationship by attending the 2020 Golden Globes...
News video: Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend Golden Globes together

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend Golden Globes together 00:43

 Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson went public with their new romance by hitting the red carpet together at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader spark dating rumours [Video]Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader spark dating rumours

Actress Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have sparked dating rumours after they were seen having coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend, along with member of Bill’s family.

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson continue to fuel rumours about dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 2 (ANI): American actor Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson continue to feed dating rumours as they were seen out together picking up...
Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson make relationship official at Golden Globes

Hader was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in HBO's "Barry".
